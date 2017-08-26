By bobby3053155

I would like to remind those who "pray to" or worship an idol that goes by the name Our Lady of the Holy Death, or more commonly Santa Muerte, that it is an affront to the Blessed Mother. Those that pray to this false saint are actually practicing in a form of witchcraft. The church says that it is actually Satanism. I'm no theologian, but I do know it is an insult to Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as all of the other visitations of Our Lady.

Santa Muerte is a man made concoction, it is a false saint, it is an idol purely constructed by man and a conglomerate of beliefs in various different religions, with a mixture of the occult. She was never alive, as most saints were at one time. She is not recognized by the church. Further, we don't worship saints in place of worshiping to God. We ask saints to pray for us, and for the help they can give through the powers of God. In some cases the powers that God has granted to them.

Every First Saturday of every month is devoted to our the Immaculate Heart of Mary. That is when we ask for her forgiveness for those who offend her so, and thereby offend Our Lord Jesus Christ. We pray and thank her for all she does for us through her intercession in Heaven on out behalf. We let her know that she is not forgotten, that we will not stand idly by while people heap insults on her.

Here in it's entirety is the PRAYER FOR FIRST SATURDAYS:

Most holy Virgin and our beloved Mother, we listen with grief to the complaints of your Immaculate Heart surrounded with the thorns that ungrateful people place therein at every moment by their blasphemies and ingratitude. Moved by ardent desire of loving you as our Mother and promoting a true devotion to your Immaculate Heart, we prostrate ourselves at your feet to prove the sorrow we feel for the grief that people cause you, and to atone by means of our prayers and sacrifices, for the offenses with which people repay your tender love. Obtain for them and us the pardon of so many sins. A word from you will obtain grace and forgiveness for us all.

Hasten, O Lady, the conversion of sinners, so they may love Jesus and cease to offend God, already so much offended, and thus avoid eternal punishment. Turn your eyes of mercy toward us, so that henceforth we may love God with all heart while on earth and enjoy Him forever in heaven. Amen

Jesus, Savior of the world, sanctify Your Priests and sacred ministers. Amen. [1]

Those that venerate the false saint are placing thorns directly in the Blessed Mother's Heart. There are already prayers for a Holy Death, again no need to ask a false saint, or idol for that. It is a lengthy process to become a saint, and the Church will not recognize this one. Like I mentioned, she was never alive. She is not based on any person, there are no miracles attributed to her.

The appearances or visitations of the Blessed Mother as Our Lady of Lourdes, or Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Our Lady of Fatima are occurrences that were witnessed by many, and were investigated by the Church. Many miracles are attributed to each of these visitations, every year millions make pilgrimages to the Holy Sites.

Santa Muerte is just a statue, no powers granted to it by God. It is a statue that it's worshipers believe have to be "activated" and given gifts on a regular basis. Most saints in the Church are given gifts I the form of flowers, not liqueur, or marijuana smoke. All of this smacks of Voodoo. It is actually a death cult, no better than other death cults. Whatever power it may have comes from the opposite of God. I believe it offers an opening to evil, which is always on the prowl for souls which have gone astray from God's love.

Many worshipers of this false idol are not wholesome or righteous people. Many of them created this abomination to justify the sins they engage in. Rather than to atone for them, they create an idol they believe will justify their actions. The dangerous part of this are the gullible, who know no better. Those not committing sins but are swayed by those who created this cult into following of a false saint.

The Blessed Mother is about Hope, life, charity, and Love, just to name a few of her attributes. And yes, for a Happy Death achieved only through prayer, contrition and adoration of the Holy Trinity. Santa Muerte is the opposite of that. The Holy Trinity, as the Blessed Mother are left out of this equation in the worship of it. All one needs to do is compare the images, of one there is beauty and life, of the other there is decay and death. They say Santa Muerte symbolizes death's victory over life, while that is the exact opposite of what the Church teaches. Jesus symbolizes life's victory over death, and eternal life for whomever believes in the Lord Jesus Christ.

It is also said of this false saint that it is a jealous saint. No saint can be jealous of another, that is not the doctrine of the Church. In "The Apostles' Creed" the basic belief prayer, if you will, of the Church, it mentions; "and the Communion of Saints." Meaning the coming together of the saints. Than there is the "Litany of the Saints" which is calling on of all Saints, The Blessed Mother, angels, and others in request of heavenly assistance. These prayers would not work if the saints were able to be jealous of one another.

Here is THE APOSTLES' CREED:

I believe in God, the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ, His only Son, our Lord, who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried. He descended into hell. The third day he rose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven, sits at the right hand of God the Father almighty. From thence He shall come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the Holy Catholic Church, The communion of Saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body and life everlasting. Amen. [2]

No saint would lash out in anger, but it is said that the Santa Muerte can. That is the direct opposite of what saints are for. Now that I have pointed out some basics, I hope the reader can see the "glaring opposites" I have attempted to expose. And when you talk about the opposite of good, you are referring to bad. But worse here, evil. For everything the devil and his minions does is "the opposite" of the God. And everything opposite here is meant to be a mockery.

One cannot be a good Catholic and honor both. It is insulting to the Most Blessed Virgin. It is dangerous as it gives one the false sense they are protected by both, that they are accepted by both. A death cult doesn't care how it takes your life, only that it does and gets your soul too. One cares immensely about your spiritual well being, where the other isn't interested at all, as it doesn't exist as an entity. As mentioned earlier it is an opening for evil. It is another way the devil hides in plain sight, to use this false saint to get to get a foothold on the soul. It is said that seems to be the game plan of the devil these days, to hide in plain sight. I think it has always been his game plan. He is the great charlatan, the great manipulator, the maker of lies out of the truth, the sower of discord, the wagerer of war, the lover of hate. Notice the opposites here. And what better way to hide in plain sight than to have those believe this is actually a saint? His victory is two fold here, he has not only deceived you, he has led you astray form God.

The Blessed Mother always listens to ones complaints, their sorrows, their worries. No matter who you are, or what you have done, whether it be good or bad, she will listen. It is said that many people of illicit professions pray for favors and protection of Santa Muerte, this is not necessary if you believe in God, his love for you and his mercy. He will provide you what you ask for if you are truly sorry for sinning, for offending him, and The Blessed Mother. The Blessed Mother loves all of her children regardless of their social status.

There is more. After Pope John Paul II was shot and almost died, he made the pilgrimage to the shrine for Our Lady of Fatima. He gave the bullet which nearly killed him to be placed in the crown which adorns her head. There it sits amidst the other gems in a golden crown. People should spend more time learning about actual apparitions of the Blessed Mother, than they do in creating a completely false saint.