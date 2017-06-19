Police Explanation, Mayor Khan & PM May Missing In Action In Finsbury Park Incident

It took over three hours for Mayor Khan to release a somewhat uninformative statement regarding a "major incident" involving a van and Muslim Londoners ran down by said van. The police are mum, and from PM May, not a word. The Seven Sisters Road Area is being given as the location of the "incident."

Eye witnesses say it looked an awful like a terrorist attack, only the authorities aren't saying a word, other than they are investigating it. The crowd which had gathered apprehended the driver and turned him over to police when they arrived.

Also curiously missing from this "incident" was Trump, his Twitter fingers, and his inappropriate remarks.

US Media are saying two individuals are dead and an unspecified number injured. Time to say something about double standards here. It seems when an "incident" involving Muslim perpetrators occurs it is instantly termed a "terrorist attack." It has been the same here in the States on many occasions. Several Years ago in Chapel Hill, NC, three Muslim American students were murdered execution style by a white man, it was not called a terror attack, not even a Hate Crime. It was said it happened over an ongoing confrontation regarding a parking space, and loud music.

Further, during the most recent "incident" in the US involving the shooting of Rep. Scalise, (R)-LA. And the potential catastrophe by a white man with a rifle at a congressional baseball practice, I have not heard the words "terrorist attack" associated with the "incident." Two reasons why, it involved a sensitive subject, this country's love affair with firearms, and the attacker was a white man.

No. I suspect that London police are busy investigating and also "Holding Over" and "In Early"(Police Jargon for beefing up police presence) regarding their ranks in anticipation of a poor response regarding their explanation from the general public. In other words, they are more worried about the targeted community's response than those responsible for the "incident."

As for PM May, what else could you expect from a PM whose best response to two recent terror attacks was that she would be calling a COBRA meeting at 9AM, in both cases many hours after the "incident." So, now I hear that four hours after this morning's incident she has called it "terrible."

Last year, the authorities went out of their way to call the murder of MP Jo Cox anything but "terrorism, while here in the US the SPLC made it perfectly clear who her assailant was, a domestic terrorist influenced by right-wing fanatics. Back to America, the murder of nine African Americans at a bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June of 2015 by a white supremacist was also never called a terror attack.

No, the term "terror attack" is not exclusive to white Christian victims only.