Terradeforming Our Planet. Trump Pulls Out of Paris Accord.

So Donald has decided to scrap the Paris Accord which is not good news for the Earth or it's inhabitants. There is so much denial on the part of conservatives regarding climate change it is akin to the tobacco companies executives testifying before congress that nicotine is not addictive. Remember that way back when? For example, I just watched that dolt of a senator, Rand Paul talking about the Siberian Land Bridge, also way back when, and how the oceans were "300 feet lower" and that the experts "are wrong" about climate change.

195 countries, out of 197 have signed the Paris Accord, we join the other two that have not. Actually, we will have the dubious distinction of becoming what they call an "un-signer." We have had that distinction once before, when we backed out of the Rome Statute which established the International Criminal Court(ICC). Now we join Syria, and Nicaragua who have not signed the Paris Accord.

Donald, like an infamous senator back in the early 1900's named W.A. Clark of Montana, who basically put profits before the health of the people and the planet. Here is what Clark had to say of his opposition to Teddy Roosevelt's campaign to establish the Nation Parks System.

In rearing the great structure of the Western Hemisphere we are obliged to avail ourselves of all the resources at our command. The requirements of this utilitarian age demand it. Those who succeed us can well take care of themselves." [1]

That is basically saying screw your children's futures and their health while we line out pockets by turning out mountains into cement, our trees into paper, our Nation Parks into contaminated holes in the ground. While we are at it, lets add more greenhouse effect to already warming world by abandoning clean energy in favor of coal and other fossil fuels. Back in Clark's time they didn't know any better. Trump doesn't have that excuse. Greed hasn't changed at all though.

For years sailors searched for the famous "Northwest Passage" from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans. It wasn't possible until just a few years ago when the polar caps ice caps began to breakdown and melt. That is not a good sign, and in the process countries are scrambling to lay claim to the precious fossil fuels that lay beneath it further damaging the environment.

In the meantime, the Ross Ice Shelf, the size of a small state I may add, is about to break off of Antarctica wasting an unbelievable amount of fresh water and raising the ocean levels even further. This and the opening of a Northwest Passage are direct results of global warming, which is a direct result of the Greenhouse effect, which is a direct result of our obsession with burning fossil fuels.

Rising ocean levels are a fact. Rising global temperatures are a fact. The ramifications of these facts are quite evident in the increasing severity of natural disasters such droughts, storms, and the famine which follows. Pope Francis has written an encyclical warning of climate change, an encyclical he gave Trump at a recent meeting between the two. Trump doesn't meet people to be enlightened by them, he meets with people to rub their noses in the fact that he got elected and he can be as big as an asshole as they come. Two examples of this would be his meetings with Mitt Romney supposedly for a job, and Al Gore, and of course the Pope.

Humans have long since dreamed of "terraforming' an uninhabitable planet to suit our needs. What we are doing to the Earth is the opposite, it is terradeforming it. We are wrecking our environment and we are precariously close to passing the point of no return. This scrapping of the Paris Accord may well be the final nail in humanities coffin.

It only gets worse, The earth has always had a knack for shaking off the pests that torment it so, we are one of those pests and one day Earth will deal with us.

[1] From "Empty Mansions", page 88. By Bill Dedman & Paul Clark Newell Jr.