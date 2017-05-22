Before Stupid Became President. This Is What The Hell You Have to Lose.

Before Stupid became President It infamously asked "What the Hell do you have to lose?" Let me answer that for you, let's start with your health care. Like those with pre-existing conditions, and those too poor to afford their own health insurance. I remember the rumors of "Death Panels" involving Obama Care, especially involving the elderly, that was bullshit of course put out there by "alt-right." But, if you have Medicaid or a pre-existing health condition, under Trump Care this is very much true, sans the panel.

Then there is the Environment. The air that you breathe and the water that you drink is in serious jeopardy and thereby so is your health. The wildlife that depend on that clean water and air is also at risk.

National Parks, there open for business, and now open for mining, and oil and gas drilling.

Freedom of the Press, or the First Amendment is also under attack by Stupid's regime. It would very much like to do away with it. That would include my writing of this article.

School Lunch programs, those too on the chopping block. Some children depend on that one hot meal a day they get at school. Now It wants to take that away. Not since Reagan called ketchup "a vegetable" insisting that as a student you were entitled to those French fries, but not the ketchup because that would mean you were getting "two vegetables" with lunch. And under his rules you couldn't have that.

Food Stamps too are on the chopping block. Again families that depend on SNAP to make ends meet are at risk of losing that valuable life line. But ask yourself,

"What the Hell do you have to lose?"

Your public safety is also at risk, as the NRA wants to push a nation wide concealed carry bill, that would make it legal for a gun owner licensed in one state, to carry in another state. Think about that, "in a state like Florida where it is easier to get a concealed weapons permit than a hunting or fishing license"[1] that gun owner can legally bring and carry that weapon, say to states like New York, or California with very strict laws. That bill is called the Zimmerman Bill and Stupid is in favor of that.

Programs for those addicted to drugs and alcohol, yep those too are going to be chopped if Stupid gets it way. But wait, It promises to "appoint a commission" to look into the epidemic of opioid addiction and overdoses sweeping the country. Tell that to the parents who lose their children to it.

Planned Parenthood, that too in jeopardy. If you are a woman your control over your own decisions is at stake, especially when it comes to your body, your health and your family.

Again, but ask yourself, "What the Hell have you got to lose?"

Stupid also thinks it okay to Nuclear Sabre Rattle, it's not. It's very dangerous, it puts all of our lives in danger. No wonder the Dooms Day Clock was moved forward when It took office. Two mental misfits with nuclear weapons squaring off against each other. That movie doesn't end well.

If you are Native American, African American, Latino American or any other minority you know what you have to lose. If you are LGBTQ, poor, disabled, or homeless, or here illegally you too know what you have to lose.

Look, I have not written much about this Creep since It's election. I am bitter that many have spent countless hours for almost two years warning the rest of the country, in vain I may add, about It and the dangers It posed to many in this country and around the world. A senator said, "It looks like people got what they voted for,"[2] concerning the scandal surrounding the White House and Russian Collusion.

I'll answer the question asked by Stupid now. Everything. You have everything to lose.

[1] A quote from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence regarding and warning of the Zimmerman Bill.

[2] A quote made by Senator Marco Rubio today.