Facebook and other social media sites doesn't give a @!$%# about us. They need to take responsibility

Mr. Zuckerberg I don't need to remind you that the murder of Robert Godwin Sr. is not the first time a heinous crime has been broadcast in progress by your company. Earlier this year, a young man was beaten and partially scalped while it was live streamed to Facebook. Your company responded to that incident with this statement:

"We do not allow people to celebrate or glorify crimes on Facebook and have removed the original video for this reason. In many instances, though, when people share this type of content, they are doing so to condemn violence or raise awareness about it. In that case, the video would be allowed." [1]

That's not good enough Mark. One of Facebook's most inherent flaws is the inability to contact a representative other than by text through the site. In other words, you have no customer service contacts. To be fair, yours is not the only social media company with such a flaw. Or should I say lack of concern for the safety and well being of your users and the general public. I believe that sadly it is a way of saving you money, when Facebook could well afford to employ people to answer phones, especially in an emergency.

While you pull the offending video after the fact, that does nothing in possibly halting a crime in progress, or for that fact preventing one in the first place. Possibly, just possibly the crimes mentioned above could have been stopped before they started. I'm not even sure law enforcement has a direct way of contacting Facebook for information, or to make you aware that a crime is occurring on your site.

Take that money you are spending "to help users identify fake news" and use it hire customer service reps to handle emergency situations over the phone. If people can't identify fake news on their own, then shame on them. That is not a matter of life and death.

In closing, I would like to say my thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Godwin and his family, and also to the young man tortured on your site on that Winter day earlier this year. I certainly hope you dig into your pockets and make every effort to alleviate their pain and suffering. It's the least you can do.

[1] From a CNN article dated January 5, 2017 "Chicago torture: Facebook Live video leads to four arrests."