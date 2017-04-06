Open Letter to Trump Regarding Assad.

Mr. President,

I have been writing about Syria for over 6 years. The War Crimes, the Crimes Against Humanity, and the Genocide perpetrated by the Assad Regime. You must strike these two targets. The Syrian 4th Armored Division, which is responsible for the bulk of destruction and civilian deaths on the ground in the cities such as Hama, Homs & Aleppo. Assad's brother is the head of them, he too is a war criminal. The other target is Assad's Republican Guard, they too are under the command of his brother, Maher. It will let them know you can hit them where it counts anytime & anywhere you want. Striking the Republican Guard will put the fear of God in him. You can do that with Tomahawk cruise missiles from our subs in the Med.

Honestly, Mr. President I have been trying to get the White House to do something for the last 6 years, especially after his first gas attack on East Ghouta, way back in 2013 when more than 1100 innocent civilians were gassed to death with sarin. Assad is a War Criminal and needs to be turned over to the ICC to face justice. He is directly responsible for the torture and murder of the child Hamza Ali al-Khateeb. Just a 12 year old murdered in 2011. He is also responsible for the murder of American Journalist Marie Colvin, who was targeted by his forces by honing on her satellite phone's signal back in 2012 in the city of Homs. Many died trying to get her remains out of the country but failed. She was buried in a garden in Homs, only later would Assad allow her remains to be turned over to her family. I suspect him in the disappearance of the Syrian Human Rights Lawyer Razan Zaitouneh in the winter of 2013.

Whatever you do, strike him hard for what he has done, for the victims mentioned above a half of million other reasons(victims). Finally, I wish you would change your position the refugee women and children from Syria. They need shelter, and a chance.

Thank you for your time,

------- ---------