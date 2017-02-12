Section of Oroville Dam About To Fail. 60 Thousand Flee In Sacramento Valley

The Town of Oroville, Ca is under mandatory evacuation as it appears a section of the Oroville Dam, namely a spillway may fail. Other towns down river are also evacuating which include Yuba City and Marysville.

Earlier last week the dam's Primary Spillway was severely damaged, today it was determined the Auxiliary Spillway was failing. Oroville Lake is the states second largest lake for storing fresh water. The lake i...s overflowing the Emergency Spillway which means the lake is past it's 901 ft limit, which is why that spillway is in danger, as well as from erosion which has been an ongoing problem with this winters rains.

In a desperate effort to lower the lake level below the the Auxiliary Spillway, the Emergency Spillway was putting out more than 100,000 cubic feet per second. But the lake takes in roughly 45,000 cubic feet per second. In addition, that is also putting great stress the already failed Primary Spillway, which is all but gone.

In total, more than 60,000 in the Sacramento Valley people are under evacuation orders from the state. The fear is that all of the water now being released would collapse levees in the Sacramento area itself. Sacramento is the second most flooded city in the US.

The situation appears perilous, the spillway in question was expected to fail over an hour ago. The evacuations are continuing.