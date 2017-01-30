Thoughts About Our Anthem & About That Statue

I have often written that when our government acts contrary to the values of it's people, it should be held accountable. And if I as a writer, must insult all of us to remind us of who we are and where we came from, then I will do so. That is the First Amendment in action, one of the amendments under assault right now by the Trump regime. Last week, Steve Bannon said the "Media should keep it's mouth shut." Well, I may just be a blogger, but I for one will not keep my mouth shut because Bannon says so.

Let me start by saying that our National Anthem is perhaps the finest in the world, but we may need to consider re-writing or dropping entire lines from it. Take for instance the line, "Home of the Brave." You have to ask yourself just how brave we are if we are afraid of women and children refugees of war. Maybe you are not afraid, but our current President seems to be.

Then there is the line, "The land of the Free." What is nagging at me is the plans for that damned wall. We are not free if we need walls to keep other people out, or maybe, just maybe to keep us in. Can you say Stasi? As in East German Secret Police. Those that fought for this country who are not citizens but hold "Green Cards" are now subject "to additional questioning" upon entering the country after traveling abroad. That isn't "freedom." If all Americans aren't subject to answering additional questions, then neither should those who hold Green Cards, especially those who fought for this country.

All this thought about the regime's actions lead me to think about the Statue of Liberty. Trump's rhetoric during the campaign reminded me of such terrible things as rabid nationalism. How he called those refugees of war, namely the Syrian Refugees, "The Great Trojan Horse." How we would give them no relief, we would not accept them. It doesn't take a genius, and Trump is no genius, "believe me" to see that these refugees have gone through Hell and back. They have been bombed, beaten, tortured, gassed, raped, shelled, shot, and starved by the Assad regime, who Trump doesn't think is a bad person. And those who weren't victims of Assad, were victims of the Russian, or ISIS. In some cases, they were victims of all three.

On to the statue, and especially the poem in her pedestal, you know the one written by Emma Lazarus. For all of those who are not aware, here is the contents of that poem:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she

With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!" [1]

That poem and that statue is what this country is all about. And if we are not able to honor those words, then we should take her down, crate her up and send her to someone who can. It is so insulting to me, as a citizen, to think of what the Syrian people have been through, then to look upon that statue, and to read those words, and have to think that according to Trump, those words don't apply to them. Turning them away is a slap in the face, to all of us. And if they are not Exiles, then I don't know who is.

Let's turn back to the turd Bannon for the moment. The other day a friend of mine posted a photo on social media of Holocaust survivors forearms with their cruel tattoos of numbers, with a caption that read something like "Just wanted to remind everyone what registering non-Christians looks like......." I responded that if Trump tries to register Muslims we should all register. Of course someone commented that "when liberals start comparing Trump to Hitler." Well Hell yes that is what I'm doing. Bannon the "White Nationalist, which is really code for "Racist," is the poster boy for the "Alt-Right Movement," which is really code for Neo-Nazi. So yeah when you have one of those in the White House, and you have more than one, then yeah I'm comparing them to Hitler.

So much more to say. Trump claimed that "Chuck Schumer's(D-NY) tears were fake when he choked up while condemning the Muslim Ban while standing in front of those who it affected. While Trump's press secretary read a disingenuous statement condemning the Mosque shooting in Quebec City last night that killed six, and seriously wounded 5 others. As it turns out it was committed by a person who was staunchly anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim. In other words, Alt-Right.

