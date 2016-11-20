An Appeal.

On December Nineteenth, Two-thousand and Sixteen, you as Electors in the Electoral College will have a momentous decision to make. Will it be the status quo that you choose or will you buck the system and vote your conscience? Much is at stake as seen by the results of such a contentious election. The nation divided, the man that won the majority of delegates would like you to believe that "middle America" has chosen him to lead those who "were the overlooked, often forgotten voters." While the woman who won the popular vote, and represented just as equal a cross-section of America's citizens was sent away in defeat.

At the heart of the matter is whether we as a united people will stay that way. Whether we as a people will go down the right path, for we are at a fork in the road. One fork leads down a dangerous path, where the other leads down a path of hope, equality and promise. You as Electors will be the pathfinders, the guides. What you choose will determine not only the future of this country, but the future of the Free World as well.

Ask yourself whether we want to roll back Civil Rights to the middle of the Twentieth Century. Whether we want to make the same mistakes we made prior to World War II. Whether it is okay with you if the Federal Government that you will help choose inters your fellow citizens, or "registers" them based on their religion. Perhaps it is not your race or religion today that is singled out, but what about tomorrow? These things are not okay, stopping someone in the street and searching them because of their race, giving women no choice with what they choose to with their bodies, deporting children born in this country. These things are not acceptable.

Since the end of the Second World War this country has gallantly tried to prevent Nuclear Proliferation around our Globe, and for the most part have succeeded. Does it not bother you any that make the wrong choice and Nuclear proliferation is a very real threat to us, and with that a much more unstable world. One candidate wants to do just that, and worse he wants to "rip apart" a treaty which prevents another country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The choice between Mass deportations, not seen in such numbers since the Holocaust is yours to make. The future of our environment and that of your children and grandchildren is yours to make. Will we continue to destroy our environment, or honor our word and international treaties we have already signed? The water we drink, the air we breathe, the food we eat, all hangs in the balance.

One candidate wants you to believe that "White Nationalism" is okay. It is not, that is just another term for racist. Think of the millions of men and women who have fought and died for this country to honor that line in the Constitution, "that all men are created equal" they would want you to choose wisely. Or whether your ancestors and mine, many or them immigrants themselves, if it was okay with them that we chose the candidate that discriminates against our fellow Americans based on their skin color, nationality, sexual orientation, or religion. If you choose wrongly than that statue that so proudly stands in New York Harbor will mean nothing, and if she could walk away, would do so in tears.

I am asking you to be brave, to vote your conscience, or not to vote at all. You as Electors are not a rubber stamp but have very real authority. On December Nineteenth you are "We the People." You are the voice of this country, be that voice for all of us. Perhaps the Founding Fathers set the Electoral College up in such a way for circumstances such as this. That they new it could very well be the last line of defense between democracy and dictatorship. Between right and wrong.