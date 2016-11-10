Anti-Trump Protest Strike 15 Cities Accross America. Tens Of Thousands Take To The Streets.

Protests erupted overnight all across America. From New York(5,000 protesters) to Los Angeles. Houston to Chicago. Oakland(7,000 protesters) and across the Bay to San Francisco. Portland, Oregon to Philadelphia, Pittsburg to DC, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. People took to the streets with very real concerns about what the future holds for them.

Chanting "Not My President!" And "Not Today." Tens of thousands voiced their anxieties over the election of the man who bullied his way to the highest office in the world. A man that demeaned, belittled and threatened just about every minority in the country. People are very afraid what this person is going to do to them. LGBT, Women, Muslims, People who just got medical coverage through the ACA, the disabled, African Americans, Latinos, the poor, the homeless, the people on food stamps.

Based on the things he said during the campaign, the people want to know how they are "to keep an open mind" about such a person who has threatened their very ways of life. A person who has threatened their rights. People are afraid their rights are going to be taken from them.

Pundits say Trump needs to reassure the country. But how? Unless he says it was all an act, a tactic to get elected, which would alienate those who voted for him. Something he will not do. The things he spewed is his platform, he meant what he said. It is a fact this man is dangerous, his threats are real and people in the cities appear that they are not ready to accept that.

What happens when the people "give him a chance" only to see their fears become reality. What then? People are doubtful that Trump will all of a sudden change. If the rumors of who are going to make up his cabinet are any clue, then those people have every reason to be doubtful, to be fearful.

The protests are just beginning. In my mind I equate the election of Trump to the election of Evan Mecham, a used car salesman, as Governor of Arizona, also a racist and a bigot. He was impeached after serving only a year ad a quarter in office.