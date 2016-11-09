Tell Me Now, Exactly How Does One Keep An Open Mind Mr. President?

This article will consist of a bunch of questions and concerns I have regarding the President Elect. First thing I would like to say is that I'm disappointed the country has chose this path to venture down. Then there are my feelings of concern or anxiety for what happens to certain people as a result of this election. So here goes.

Both Secretary Clinton and President Obama have asked us to keep an "Open Mind" when it come to the newly Elected Trump. How does one keep an open mind when dealing with a racist? I can't in good faith do that. Sorry I don't get along with racist, and definitely can't support them. On this matter Trump must do a complete three sixty for me to keep that open mind.

Then there are the undocumented workers in this country, many who have paid more tax than Trump himself. How does one keep an open mind about a Trump that has promised a "Deportation Force" to forcibly remove more than 15 million human beings from this country. I'm sorry but mass deportations and roundups sound an awful lot like Nazi Germany. Or what we did on a much smaller scale to Japanese Americans. In either case I can't keep an open mind in regards to anything like that.

The environment is wrecked. How does one keep an open mind when Trump has promised to have complete disregard for curbing the damage we are doing to it to make a buck? We have crossed the tipping point of recovering from our detrimental treatment of our home earth.

What about those with existing medical conditions whose lives were saved by the Affordable Health Care Act, or those seniors and the poor who save money they didn't have when it came to prescriptions they needed to survive. What becomes of them and how do I keep an open mind in regards to what may happen to them.?

These concerns are just the tip of the Iceberg, there are many more issues that I think will force me from keeping an open mind. There is the abuse of women, his prejudiced views of all minorities, his disdain for the Syrian refugees, his complete lack of empathy for the disabled. How does one keep an open mind?

Trump claimed Clinton wouldn't have been able to get anything done as POTUS because she would be in litigation "over all of her scandals" throughout her four year term. Well Trump is involved in 75 lawsuits that he will have to face himself while in office. Lets not forget the sexual assault allegations he will be facing. Who was it again who will be distracted by litigation Donald?

This is a person who threatened to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate his opponent on matters she has already been investigated and cleared on. This is a person who has threatened the First Amendment in oh so many ways, especially freedom of the press, and possibly imposing a religious test. Again how does one keep an open mind?

Like I said, those are just a few of my concerns. Now remind me, how do I keep an open mind?