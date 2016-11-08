The Fate Of The World Rests On The Outcome Of Our Election.

With the rise of Nativism around the globe and here at home, the fate of the world is in the hands of American voters today. What happens today makes a very real difference in terms of the environment we live in, the air we breathe, and the water we drink. It makes a difference in terms of the relations we have with each other and the relations we have with other countries.

Getting back to this rabid version nationalism called Nativism and the dangers it poses. We have already seen Britain leave the EU after such a movement in that country. The backlash against immigrants and foreigners fueling disinformation and outright hate that lead to such rash decisions. The sentiment is the same in other countries in Europe as well. With a loose cannon in the Kremlin, the last thing the world needs is a loose cannon in the White House. Putin stirs the pot while the citizens of these countries put in the ingredients of racism, bigotry, misogyny, homophobia, and Islamophobia through the candidates they put forth.

I have never seen the large scale roundup of people the like of what happened in Nazi Germany, or here to the Japanese Americans, and I hope I never see one. Yet we have one candidate that has promised just that if elected. All of the ingredients are there for a very bad outcome for us and the world if we choose wrong. So ask yourself, Do you want a country that is taken back to the Jim Crow era in terms of Civil Rights, or a country that is led by a man who wouldn't hesitate to use a nuke, or a country that builds a walls instead of bridges? Do we want the progress of Human Rights reversed for the LGBTQ community, or those with preexisting health conditions suddenly thrown of their medical care? Or a woman's right to choose taken away? Do we want the National Guard deployed to our cities under the guise of law and order?

Donald Trump is a dangerous man, what I mentioned above is only part of the things that will happen if he is elected. He will take this country back to a bad time, the slogan "Make America Great Again" applies to only one group of people, and it is not people of color. America is a melting pot of different nationalities, ethnicities, religions, languages and cultures. It has always been that way. We have survived and thrived this long because of this unique makeup. Donald Trump is PW Botha(of Apartheid Era South Africa) George Wallace, and Barry Goldwater wrapped up into one nasty package. We, and the world, don't need that. We don't want that either.

So if you haven't already, get out and vote and save this country and the world.