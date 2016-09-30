The World Watches As Pro-Assad Forces Prepare To Massacre 250,000 Women & Children in Aleppo.

Forces loyal to the dictator Bashar al-Assad are about to move ground forces against Eastern Aleppo. 10,000 forces of assorted Assad supporters including Iranian, Hezbollah, Shabiha militia, and Russians are preparing to move on already battered, starved, thirsty, and suffering civilians who are cut off and surrounded. Roughly a quarter of a million civilians are in the districts about to be invaded. And if you are familiar with Assad's Shabiha militia you know that they are little more than murderers, rapist, looters, & torturers.

In the past week, Russian and Syrian Regime aircraft have murdered 96 children and over 300 civilians in air-raids. Not that it is a new tactic, it is not it has been used for over 4 years by Assad, Russian Aircraft have targeted Hospitals, Bakeries, and First Responder facilities these past few days. This past week the UN has called their actions War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity. The world watches, as it has for the past 5+ years but does nothing.

While the US led coalition focuses it's efforts on ISIS. Russian and Syrian Regime Forces have focused their efforts on murdering women and children elsewhere in Syria. The US continues to be played by both the Russians and Assad, but that appears to have changed, to late to help anyone though.

A reporter from the BBC said that part of the problem is that the press are not showing the extent of the carnage because it is not fit for television. He made those comments as he described the photo of a child who had been decapitated in a Russian air-raid. His point is that if the citizens of Western countries could see the actual extent of the carnage this would not be happening. Another UN official said the world maybe looking at the massacre much worse than the one at Srebrenica, Bosnia, in 1995 where 8,000 Muslim boys and men were murdered. Women and children were subjected to unspeakable assaults. The incident was labeled as the crime of Genocide. Numerous prosecutions have followed at the ICC.

So we see now the latest "failed cease fire" was just another stall tactic by Assad to ready his forces, although most of them are not his at all. He can't muster that many as his army is less than half the strength it used to be before the war. We see it was officially ended when Russian airstrikes took out an UN convey headed to Aleppo more than a week ago, killing 20 aid workers and destroying 18 vehicles loaded with pampers, blankets, food and medicine.