World Condemnation of Assad Bombing of UN Aid Convoy. Trump Jr Draws Analogy Between Syrian Refugees to Poison Skittles.

After keeping a UN Humanitarian Aid convoy waiting a week in No Man's Land between the Turkish Border and Syria, Assad let it proceed, only to bomb it killing 12 and destroying 18 vehicles. The convoy was ultimately headed to Aleppo and was loaded with food, winter clothing, and medicine. It is part of Assad's tactic of "surrender or starve" and was particularly cruel as it was getting the 250,000 besieged Syrians in Eastern Aleppo hopes up only to be crushed. World outrage was swift and the UN is halting all attempts at any further aid attempts for the time being.

More than 400,000 people, have lost their lives in the Syrian conflict over the last 5+ years. More than 10% of those were children. More than 5 million refugees have fled the fighting to neighboring countries and Europe, while millions more are displaced in the country itself. The bombing of the convoy came only hours after the regime declared a cease fire dead after a week in which it really never took hold in the first place.

In another related development, just a little over a week since Trump Jr.'s infamous and outrageous "warming the gas chamber" comment, the "Coldhearted Orb"* is at it again. This time comparing Syrian Refugees to poison Skittles. Saying "If I told you that just three of these Skittles in this bowl could kill you, would you take a handful?" He went on to say that is the "Syrian Refugee Problem." His comment ignited a Twitter Firestorm. The maker of skittles commented that "Skittles are candy. Refugees are people." Another Twitter user tweeted, "Some of your relatives were German Skittles in that bowl, and some turned out to be Nazi Skittles."

* Coldhearted Orb is a term from a Moody Blues song.