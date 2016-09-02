Let's Talk About Rigged & Pay To Play, Shall We Donald?

Trump lying in Mexico.

I'm livid, I found out late last night that Trump's visit to Great Faiths International and his "interview" with Bishop Jackson this Saturday is scripted. That Trump's campaign asked for, and received a "Transcript" of the questions to be asked of him. This is part of his "outreach" to African American voters. Talk about rigged, getting the questions before hand so you can script the answers to them, or rather tailor them so that you don't come across as PW Botha, is the very definition of "rigged." For those of you who don't know who PW Botha was, Google him. I bring him up because the real Trump showed his hand when he made his pitch to an all White audience about "Law & Order" and asking Blacks to vote for him by stating, "What The Hell Do You Have To Lose?"

Then there is his talk of the Clinton's and Trump's "Pay to Play" claim. It doesn't get anymore "Pay to Play" then raising your own campaigns rent from 34K a month to more than 138K a month. Because that is what Trump did this past week. You see little things like this is why the IRS likes to audit you. Between this and your fake interview, and your PW Botha "Crossed the Rubicon speech" more people should be on to what a phony and Bigot you are.