Trump Wants You To Think He Has Changed. Don't You Believe Him

Last week Trump said in a speech the he "regrets" some of the things he said, or at least the way they came out. He didn't however, apologize to any of those he has specifically insulted. People such as Women, a disabled reporter, Native Americans, Latinos and in particular Mexicans, African Americans, Muslims, Asians, POW's, Service members and their families. Even a Gold Star Mother and Father were not off limits to his insults. He has apologized to none of them. In fact he has insulted them further in his warped version of what he calls out reach "out reach."

Let's start with his "out reach" to African Americans. It is more out of desperation in regards to his terrible polling among African Americans that he is making any such attempt to speak about them. In that is the problem, it is about them and not to them. His broad brush painting of an entire community with typical racial stereotyping is more insulting then it is helpful. Stating things like "you can't walk down your streets without getting shot." As if all African Americans live in the same neighborhood. His other comments were just as stereotypical in regards to schools, his disingenuous concern for unemployment among African Americans as a whole. Never once did he apologize to them for his discrimination against them in the past. Instead he offered only "What the Hell do you have to lose?" referring to vote for him.

Even this past weekend when Dewayne Wade, a prominent African American basketball player, cousin was shot and killed in Chicago, Trump quickly tweeted about the incident claiming "that he was right"[about walking down a street without getting shot]. He went further and included the line "African Americans will vote Trump!" It was three long hours later that he tweeted his condolences to the family. It is clear he didn't care about this woman's death at all. Rather he used it do serve his purpose, to suit his needs. To project a perception he cared, when in fact he didn't. Furthermore David Duke, the former KKK head, who is running for office tied his campaign to Trumps. It took Trump nearly 24 hours to disavow his endorsement.

Then there was his reaction to Huma Abedin's separation from here husband. He tweeted something along the lines that actually smacked of prejudice and distrust against Muslims. That tweet was sandwiched between his sympathies for her and criticism of her husband. He wanted to know how "she got away with that"[Clinton's use of her as an aid while she was Secretary of State] Never mentioning her religion but implying she was a security risk because of it. Rather he used the latest sexting scandal to imply she was a security risk while using the other as a dog whistle to his base and the alt right. Again no change here.

Let's take a look at his shakeup of the core of his campaign staff. He appointed as CEO, Stephen K Bannon, of Breitbart "News Network," whose message boards can give the Neo-Nazi hate site, Stormfront's, a run for their money in terms of hate and racist comments as well as content. He didn't however, replace his National Spokesperson, Katrina Pierson, who in no less than two weeks claimed that Hillary Clinton has the brain disease Dysphasia. Then in another interview re-wrote history when she claimed It was President Obama who invaded Afghanistan, not George W Bush. It gets worse, she claimed that African Americans are so dissatisfied with the Democratic Party that they are "setting fire to their cities such as Baltimore." It goes without saying that all of which is sheer rubbish.

Make no doubt it, this is the same ignorant, arrogant, dangerous Nativist, nothing has changed for the better with him or his campaign. This is the same misanthrope who descended that escalator almost a year ago after insulting Mexicans while announcing his candidacy for President. Trump accused the Democrats of taking the African American vote for granted while doing nothing for them. A look at the record shows just how much of a bullshit artist he is.