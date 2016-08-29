U.S. will reach Obama's goal of admitting 10,000 Syrian refugees on Monday | PBS NewsHour

WASHINGTON — The United States will meet President Barack Obama’s goal of admitting 10,000 Syrian refugees into the country on Monday, the White House announced.

Obama sought a sixfold increase in the number of Syrian refugees provided safe haven in the United States. After a slow start, the administration was able to hit the goal about a month early and just a few weeks before Obama convenes a summit on refugees during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Obama would have been hard-pressed to make the case for other countries to do more with the U.S. failing to reach a goal that amounts to only about 2 percent of the 480,000 Syrian refugees in need of resettlement. Millions more Syrians have fled to neighboring states such as Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon and to countries in Europe since the civil war broke out in 2011.

“On behalf of the president and his administration, I extend the warmest of welcomes to each and every one of our Syrian arrivals, as well as the many other refugees resettled this year from all over the world,” National Security Adviser Susan Rice said in a statement.