Is This a Race For The White House or The Big House?

After observing this election for the last year one has to ask themselves which of these two candidates running for President will actually wind up in prison first, and not the Oval Office.

Let me state unequivocally that I'm a Hillary supporter, always was, always will be. I believe her heart is in the right place, and her intentions are sincere, and that they always were. That she is super intelligent beyond compare, and is actually over qualified for the job of President. But she is not without flaws and I will get to those shortly. First though I will turn my attention to Donald Trump.

I often wonder why he has a problem with releasing his income tax to the public. I honestly believe it is for many reasons not the least of which is mostly likely Income Tax Evasion. He himself claims he is "always audited by the IRS." It leads me to think they know what they are looking for and just waiting to put it all together. Kind of like they did to Al Capone. So once the IRS arrives at it's decision will it be Income Tax Evasion?

Then there is the problem Trump has with inviting a foreign power, Russia, into hacking into whosever computers it takes to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. And by any I mean government systems as well. Let's not forget that his Campaign Manager, Paul Manafort, has ties to the deposed dictator of Ukraine, who in turn is a Goombah of Putin's and is in exile under Russian protection. Nixon had Watergate, and this is the cyber version of that. Nancy Pelosi refers to it as "Electronic Watergate." Questions are did Trump know of Russia's hack in to the DNC computers? Does his campaign have clandestine ties through Manafort to Russia? And is Russia trying to influence through criminal behavior, our Presidential Election? So lets add espionage to the list of offenses Trump can be accused of.

Trumps latest step into criminal behavior has to do with the not so veiled suggestion that violence should be used to stop Clinton from winning the White House. He actually encouraged "the Second Amendment people" maybe able to stop her from "essentially abolishing the Second Amendment." His claims that she will appoint Supreme Court Justices in favor of abolishing the Second Amendment is why he said what he said, even though scrubbing the Second Amendment would be nearly impossible. If you or I said that even in a joking manner, we would be "arrested and questioned by the Secret Service for hours." His reckless statements could potentially lead some unbalanced individual to resort to violence. The ramifications of which would fall directly into Trumps lap.

And these are just his recent potentially criminal actions he has engaged in. Smarts wise there is no comparison to Hillary. Unlike her, he has no heart, and a black soul as Captain Khan's father so aptly pointed out. In the area of mental health again there is no comparison, hers is not in question while his is. It is obvious he is afflicted with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

But let's get on to Hillary Clinton. Most republicans would, and do point to the same old talking points, reaching for, and grasping at anything that might possibly stick to her. They desperately point to Benghazi even though Congressional inquiries have found no wrong doing on her part. So the Benghazi dog won't bark, although the parents of two of those killed on that day have filed a civil lawsuit charging Secretary Clinton with wrongful death. It is highly doubtful that the case will actually make it all the way through the courts for the reason already mentioned.

The private server she used as Secretary of State is also an issue with one side of the electorate, but that too has been proven to be a non-starter according to the highest law enforcement officer in the land, Attorney General Loretta Lynch. At the time the server was used, it was not illegal for heads of agencies to utilize that practice. It was not advised that one be used rather than the governments servers, but not illegal. Then there is the accusations of her deleting private emails which some swear contained other information, now the FBI has that server and is most certainly able to reproduce those emails but has found nothing to report. So that dog won't bark either.

What is potentially damning to her are those "damned emails" as Senator Sanders so humorously referred to them. The republicans swear that they are evidence of "Pay to Play." A term used for referring to the accusation she used the Secretary of States office to raise funds for the Clinton Foundation and thus their own personal gain. With WikiLeaks in his corner, and the Russian's too, that is the one card Trump is pinning all his hopes on. Only thing is the Clintons are not stupid as to engage in that behavior, and I find it high unlikely any smoking gun will be found.

So we have one candidate that will definitely be in court for Fraud if elected, that would be Trump and his now defunct "University." And another who would be fighting a wrongful death suit if she is elected. That would be Clinton. In my opinion is anyone goes to jail, it will be Trump. Most likely though neither will go, but both will have to pay large sums of money to those seeking relief.