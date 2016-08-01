Maybe Donald Is a Member of The Westboro Baptist Church.

It took me a while, sometimes I'm slow that way. But I figured it out. Donald Trump is a secret member of the Westboro Baptist Church. I thought maybe the Klan but the Hate Group that is WBC fits his profile better. Just take a look at his positions on Muslims, his treatment of the parents of Captain Khan, a Muslim American serviceman KIA. His dislike of Pope Francis. His disdain for President Obama and foreigners. Trump's notion that women who have abortions "must be punished" fits right in with the WBC's ideology. And let's not forget his support of "conversion therapy" to "change one's sexual orientation. Actually now that I think about it, Trump's views are a mixture of both the Klan and the WBC. Add this all up you have a card carrying member of the WBC.

Trump's views on the Federal Government, and cozying up to extreme rightwing hate groups also fits the bill. This is an insignificant, arrogant, little man with very little knowledge about the issues he weighs in on. His ignorance makes him a dangerous man who is trying to ascend to the highest office in the land. Former Mayor Bloomberg of NYC implied he was insane. Fareed Zakaria of CNN called him a "Bullshit Artist" concerning his lack of knowledge about subjects such as Ukraine and Putin's involvement in it.

His latest attacks on a Gold Star family have been condemned by just about anybody of importance from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, to the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, to the Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell . Senator John McCain, Jeb and George W. Bush and President Obama. No, the criticism and condemnation has been bi-partisan and across the board. Yet the insignificant little shit doesn't back down. He just rubs salt into the wounds of families of fallen veterans.

So the next time the WBC decides to protest the funeral of one of out fallen soldiers, or support the murder of a doctor who performs abortions, come out of the Hate Closest Donald, and go right ahead and pick up one of the signs and join right in. After all it is right up your alley.