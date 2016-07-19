When Two Police Departments Fail to See it is About Guns, Then You Know The Country Is In Trouble.

Not the President, nor Hillary Clinton, the police of Louisiana, Trump, Speaker of the House Ryan, The Dallas PD, and hardly anyone in the press mentioned either gun violence or gun control regarding the deaths these past weeks of police officers or the dozens of other citizens at the end of a barrel of a gun. Quite the contrary, the governments of both Louisiana and Texas made it clear that "this was not about gun control." The police departments of both Baton Rouge and Dallas stated the same. Just shocking, by not addressing the instruments of war which took the lives of these brave men and women, and our fellow citizens, everyone was ignoring the very large pink elephant in the room.

Only one prominent figure, Retired General Russell Honore, called open carry in the states that experienced the murders of police officers this past week and a half "Stupid, just stupid." He stated the fact the police are on edge as it is, everyone is, and for them not to be able to tell the intent of those who open carry only increase their anxiety. In Dallas the police took precious time during and after the shooting trying to identify those who were carrying openly, who they were and whether they were involved in the massacre of those five police officers. No less than 18 people were carrying long guns that night in Dallas, a major city with no need to carry such weapons.

At the Republican National Convention, you are able to open carry, but there is a list of 125 "other items" not permitted. Items such as tennis balls, padlocks, baseball bats, chains, electrical wire more than six feet long, aerosol cans of any type are not permitted in the designated demonstration areas. You can however bring your AR-15 or any other semi-automatic firearms you deem necessary . And the Governor cannot do a thing about it, not even able to waive open carry in the city of Cleveland for 5 days. The state constitution doesn't permit it.

Well, it is not tennis balls that are killing our police, or taking the lives of dozens of other people each week. It is firearms, and in the case of police, they are quite frankly weapons of war, which have the police outgunned from the get go in any confrontation. Yet it is the very same police who do not want to address this issue of both open carry, and military grade weapons, that their Glocks' are no match for. If they don't want to advocate against those two matters than any hope for safe and sane gun rules are out the window.

I wrote years ago that the Second Amendment will be the death of this country, unless we make a concerted effort to get certain weapons off our streets and stupid laws such as open carry off our books. And the situation has only gotten worse. We did nothing when Virginia Tech happened, nothing when Sandy Hook went down and absolutely nothing when the dozens of other mass shootings happened. I can rattle then off, but what's the use, San Ysidro, Aurora movie theater, 101 California Street, the Amish school house at Nickel Mines, Los Cruces Bowl, Pulse in Orlando, or the hundreds of our youth taken in our cities every year. I remember do you? We count our dead from guns everyday, but very few of us actually do anything to change that. I'm sorry you don't need your semi-automatic assault type rifle to order that Latte Grande, or to go to the mall to buy a dress.

And the gun manufacturers are perfectly content with what is going on, and that is not acceptable. We as a people should make them pay "through the nose" for over "arming our country to the teeth." Did you ever notice that some of the manufacturers making a killing off our blood are foreign based companies such as Sig Sauer and Glock? Why should an foreign based manufacturer of firearms be protected from a wrongful death suit by an American law? That law is the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. That is what the dealers of death hide behind every time a family left in tatters seeks restitution for what was done to them by both the manufacturer and the seller. Well, I come bearing news for them and the reader, it is only a matter of time that such a suit will be allowed to move through the courts and justice will be served. If the dictator Bashar al Assad can be brought to an American court for the wrongful death(murder) of American journalist Marie Colvin, than Sig Sauer and others should be able to be sued too.

* Note: Retired Lieutenant General Russel L Honore was neither consulted or had any input into the writing of this editorial. The views and opinions are the authors and it should not in any way be assumed that General Honore supports them as expressed.