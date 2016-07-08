SPLC: Dallas attack an act of domestic terrorism | Southern Poverty Law Center

“We condemn the racially motivated killings of law enforcement officers in Dallas and mourn the loss of life. This was an act of domestic terrorism.

"Racial tensions are extremely high in this country – not just in the wake of the most recent highly visible killings of black men by law enforcement but in the overheated rhetoric of our politics and hate deliberately stoked from all corners.

"Our communities need healing. Until a gunman motivated by hate fired a shot, the protest was a peaceful one in a city that serves as a model for law enforcement reform. We must not allow this act of violence to lead to more violence and more hate.”