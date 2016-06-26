We didn't do enough to present the reasons for not leaving the EU. We failed to educate the people on the consequences such actions would have. We didn't warn them of the impending probability of the breakup of their country. We let the people down. If there is any country that knows about breakups it is the United States. We should have and could have done more to prevent this. We didn't warn strenuously enough about fervent nationalism, and the ugliness it brings to our society. To the people of the United Kingdom, we failed you.

Now we are not doing enough to warn the rest of Europe that remains in the Union not to go down the path of a breakup. Neither have we stressed the importance of the phrase "History repeats itself." The warning of going back to a pre-World War II nationalistic mentality. It starts off this way deceptively peaceful but in an instant can turn to war. And the people egging it on are aware of that.

We didn't explain honestly enough what the phrase "Take our country back" really means. That it is code for being prejudiced against people based on their skin color, their ethnicity, their religion and their sexual orientation. That in terms of the USA it means take our politics back to the ugly days of the 1960's and before. Of racism and segregation, of people like Barry Goldwater and George Wallace.

And now we're not doing enough to warn of the American version of nationalism, and those leading the charge down that dead end path. People like Trump with his "Make America Great Again," and "America First." Both code phrases for we are going to be as prejudiced as ever, we a going to favor only the WASP, and the rest of us can go to Hell. No, we are not doing enough to stop that long dead line of nasty racist thinking. But we should, at every turn remind others and ourselves not to go down that path. It is our duty. Our children today grow up "colorblind" in terms of relating to each other of different nationalities. To them they are "citizens of the world." Do we really want some 70 year old bigot to change all that back to the bad days.

And we haven't warned enough what the phrase "Not going to be politically correct means." It really means those who think that way are going to be free to openly hate right in your face and that hate will know no bounds. Trump said what happened in the UK would be good if it happened in America. It would be a disaster. No, we are not doing enough to stand up and be counted that we don't support that line of thinking.

We also haven't done enough to stop gun violence, we haven't done a damn thing. We didn't do enough to stop Bashar al Assad from creating the worse refugee crisis the world has ever scene. Of committing more Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes than any regime since World War II. No we didn't explain those two items well enough to the public either. From Sandy Hook to Aleppo, we have failed the citizens of the world. Hell, we have even failed the environment, those same fervent nationalist want you to believe that there is nothing wrong with our air, water, or the forest and it's animals, the oceans. We have not done enough for them either

We must try harder, and we must not let the enemies of all the people win, we must not go back to the dark days.