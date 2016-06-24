In a perplexing and unexpected outcome the UK voted to leave the European Union, by a margin of 52-48% in favor of leaving. Negative reaction was swift, the British Pound Sterling tumbled to it's lowest point in in more than 30 years. The world financial markets also were preparing for a financial beating with the DOW futures down over 600 points. There are no circuit breakers in the UK stock market [FTSE]. The Bank of England was preparing to intervene if need be.

Political ramifications were even worse for the UK. Scotland voted overwhelming to stay with the EU and immediately let their intentions be known on splitting from the UK and calling for a referendum to do so. In Northern Ireland, the Sinn Fein political party said it would call for a referendum on leaving the UK and re-unifying with Ireland.

Rightwing nationalism has been rearing it's ugly head throughout Europe and even in the US. Just nine days ago British MP Jo Cox was murdered by a rightwing nationalist with ties to a American Neo Nazi group. MP Cox fought for the rights of immigrants and was in favor of staying in the EU. Her killer is said to have yelled "Britain First" while he murdered her. Poland has a right wing government and at least one Nordic country was leaning that way. Marie La Penne is another in France. And in the US, Trump with his "Americanism" and "America First" slogans is an example of right wing nationalism.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour summed up peoples fears best when she was interviewing Ray Finch who called her charge of anti-immigrant sentiment "Scaremongering" She responded by mentioning Donald Trump, Marie La Penne, Nigel Forage, and two others saying "I wouldn't get on a night bus with that bunch." Nigel Forage said June 23rd will be a banking holiday and known as "Independence Day."

Anti-immigrant propaganda are the driving forces behind the political turmoil spreading across Europe and to the other parts of the globe. It is a moral step backwards to pre WWII days. The saying "History repeats itself" has sadly been overlooked, or lost it's meaning and paid no heed.

In the end it was Prime Minster David Cameron who permitted this referendum. And it was as bad a call as when he put it to Parliament whether or not to strike Bashar Al Assad of Syria for using chemical weapons against his own people. The UK is split down the middle.

Donald Tusk, President of the EU, said it had been a rough year for the Union, and "as his father said, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger." He guaranteed that the laws of the Union would remain in effect until the UK negotiates its exit according to treaties under Article 50. That could take as long as two years or more.