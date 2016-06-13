Trump lashes out against Muslims, Clinton and President Obama. And lies a lot.

Before I get to Trump I would like the reader to take a moment and think about, and or pray for all of the innocent and beautiful people who were taken from us. And not to forget those who are fighting for their lives right now. Remember the heroes who braved gunfire to help carry the wounded and dying a way. Those that administered medical assistance and comforted those as their life slipped away. They are the angels, and heroes and deserve our respect and acknowledgement of what they did. May the people stand Orlando Strong and Proud through this terrible ordeal.

Trump speaking in Manchester, New Hampshire, to very little applause we might add, lashed out against all Muslims. Not just "radical Islamic" ones. Trump lied openly about plans for Syria refuges immigrating to this country. He lied about the amount of them also. He repeated his same old call for banning all Muslims from entering this country.

He accused Clinton of "wanting to allow Islamic terrorist into our country." He also claimed that she wanted to do away with the Second Amendment, another lie. He continued she wants us "to be unarmed" while "the[immigrants] have "all the fun" with us. He demanded that Mosques in America must somehow be able to read their congregations minds and turn over to authorities individuals suspected of no good.

Continuing his creepy practice of speaking in third person, and claiming he doesn't get enough credit for his ideas he continued to blame both Clinton and President Obama for the mass shooting in Orlando, and San Bernadino. He claimed that Clinton could not be a friend a the LGBT community if she is in favor of immigration Muslims, the same with women according to his twisted logic.

While reading from a teleprompter, his speech came across as awkward and was really just a written version of the same old Trump "ideas" of "Make America Great Again." He added "Make America Safe Again." There was very little talk about those who lost their lives in Orlando, or about the problem of guns in America. Instead he pledged he would defend the Second Amendment. Trump also accused the Obama administration of hobbling Americas Intelligence Agencies and preventing them from doing their jobs.

It wasn't two weeks ago at a Town Hall in Indiana, that President Obama brought up the fact that the gun lobby, and congress are the ones who will not allow the government to do it's job. To place those who are on terrorist watch list and no fly list in a database for those not permitted to purchase firearms. He also claimed that there have been more firearms sold during his administration that any other, so the myth of "taking peoples guns away" is just that.

Trump mentioned Christians and Jews who needed to be protected in this country, but mentioned virtually no other religions. Getting back to his claim that Clinton doesn't care about women or the LGBT community is simple a lie. Trump is guilty of misogyny, is an opponent of equal rights and pay for women. While Clinton has been at the forefront of expanding upon the fact that "Gay Rights are Human rights, and just last week in a speech, that Women's Rights are Human Rights.

No. Once again Trump has played to the fears of the American people, has scapegoated an entire religion, and all immigrants while he was at it. He continues to lie, and all the while ignoring the facts that lie at the root of this dastardly, heinous and cowardly attack. They are hate, Homophobia, and the unregulated and overabundance of firearms in this country.