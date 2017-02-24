Oh This Is Going To Set Donald's Hair On Fire & I Love it

Seeing How Donald loves immigrants so much, only the White ones that is. His hair will absolutely ignite when he sees this. From the US Mint about an upcoming coin release this Spring.

"The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin design is unique in that it portrays Liberty as an African-American woman, a departure from previous classic designs. The obverse (heads) design depicts a profile of Liberty wearing a crown of stars."[1]

"The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin is the first in a series of 24-karat gold coins that will feature designs which depict an allegorical Liberty in a variety of contemporary forms--including designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans--to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States. These 24-karat gold coins will be issued biennially. A corresponding series of medals struck in .999 silver, with the same designs featured on the gold coins, will also be available."[2]

You see, these coins represent what America is all about, the people who built this nation with their blood, sweat and tears. From Native-Americans to African Americans, to the Asian -Americans, to the Latino-Americans. Not Donald's twisted, warped version of who America is. Think about how great of a country we are already are, and it is because of the people depicted on these coins. Not some racist WASPs that stole the land from them, enslaved them, interred them, and deported them.

Think about it, through all of the mistreatment, the abuse, the crimes they have been put through, they have always stood by Lady Liberty and what she stands for. They are America, and they are more entitled to the American Dream than Donald will ever be.

So before the racist, bigoted, xenophobe tries to take credit for them, you heard it hear first. They were designed and commissioned long before it ever occupied the Oval Office.

** [1&2] The quoted paragraphs are from the article. The rest are mine.

