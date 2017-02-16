Just Call It What It Is: TREASON

It appears that Donald Trump and his campaign were in "almost constant communication" with Russian Intelligence all the while denying it during his run. Now if it were you or I in "almost constant communication" with Russian Intelligence we would be sitting in stir right now.

Nancy Pelosi said, "That the hack of the DNC by the Russians was the Cyber equivalency of Watergate." The hack occurred while Trump was campaigning and the information was released through WikiLeaks, of which Trump said about, "I Love WikiLeaks." Now however, he is not pleased with any leaks, which he is calling "criminal leaks."

So Trump is blaming his being in cahoots with the Russians on "Fake News," but this Fake News is not being concocted by the media, it is being released by this nation's intelligence services such as the FBI and the CIA. Trumps second campaign manager Paul Manafort has a long history and extensive ties with the Russians and former dictator of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych. Manafort would ultimately resign as dealings with the dictator of Ukraine was pointing to corruption.

Then his National Security advisor, Michael Flynn, was caught talking about removing sanctions against Russia with an ambassador to that country. Breaking the longtime rule of, "One President At A Time." Again, he was caught by American Intelligence, he would go on to lie about his conversations with the Russians. He too would resign. The question here is did Trump know about it? All things point to the fact he did.

If the Russians, namely Vladimir Putin, aided the Trump team by releasing damaging info on the Clinton Campaign, and Trump was aware of that, then he was working for them. I believe it was Lindsey Graham who said about Trump during the campaign that, "Trump is a Russian operative, only he doesn't know it yet." In fact, all things are now pointing to the troubling suspicions he did know he was.

Again, if Trump was "aiding and abetting the enemy," that is the textbook definition of treason. If the Russians enabled Trump to become president, then he is their operative in the White House, and that is aiding and abetting. If Trump is willing to throw NATO under the bus on Putin's behalf, than that too is treasonous, that falls under the category of "betraying one's nation."

On a closing note, Trump is in collusion with a murderer, one who is accused of arranging the murder well over 40 political opponents and journalist. And that is not all, that same person is accused of ordering the blowing up apartment buildings in Moscow and blaming it on separatist Chechens. Last but not least, Trump is in collusion with a person who is guilty of War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity for his involvement in Syria. That person is Russian, that person is Vladimir Putin.